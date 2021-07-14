Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,153,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $1,148,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total transaction of $1,098,250.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,300.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,066,600.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.04, for a total transaction of $1,035,200.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total transaction of $796,150.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $891,700.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $918,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $911,600.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total transaction of $858,850.00.

MRNA traded up $11.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.66. 9,370,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,591,843. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $249.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.54. The company has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a PE ratio of 196.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

