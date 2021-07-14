Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.63.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VYGR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,348,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 736,668 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,253,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 684,008 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 375.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 493,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 389,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 195,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 334,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,143. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $132.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

