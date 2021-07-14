Insider Selling: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Director Sells 1,568 Shares of Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Director Lawrence R. Dickerson sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $22,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GLDD traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 353,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,721. The stock has a market cap of $953.78 million, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $16.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $177.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

