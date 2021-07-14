Josiah Hornblower Sells 2,829 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $73,978.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Josiah Hornblower sold 12,049 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $278,813.86.

On Thursday, July 8th, Josiah Hornblower sold 3,586 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $94,096.64.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Josiah Hornblower sold 2,621 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $71,605.72.

On Friday, July 2nd, Josiah Hornblower sold 2,514 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $71,724.42.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Josiah Hornblower sold 17,891 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $512,577.15.

On Monday, June 28th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,091 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $226,548.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,616 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $214,618.88.

On Sunday, June 20th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,382 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $221,164.72.

On Friday, June 18th, Josiah Hornblower sold 9,840 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $285,360.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,691 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $241,609.80.

Shattuck Labs stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.87. 310,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,628. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52. The firm has a market cap of $958.37 million and a PE ratio of -9.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STTK. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 170.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STTK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

