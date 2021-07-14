Dylan C. Smith Sells 15,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,212,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,334,629. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of BOX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,057,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,782. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.29.
BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
BOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
About BOX
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
