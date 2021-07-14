Dylan C. Smith Sells 15,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,212,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,334,629. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BOX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,057,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,782. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.29.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,648,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,374,000 after purchasing an additional 644,131 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 16.1% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 12,746,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,842 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in BOX by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,045,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,836,000 after acquiring an additional 394,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BOX by 339.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BOX by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,855,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,594,000 after acquiring an additional 212,735 shares in the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

