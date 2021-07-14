DAEX (DAX) Price Hits $0.0099 on Major Exchanges

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $35,871.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX coin can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAEX has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00051704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00015754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.34 or 0.00851473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005325 BTC.

DAX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

