Nigel Crockett Sells 72,701 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,358,420.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nigel Crockett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Nigel Crockett sold 271 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $8,672.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.82. 444,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,675. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $814.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of -0.35. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCYC shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

