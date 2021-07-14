Insider Selling: Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Major Shareholder Sells 64,093 Shares of Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $4,071,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $7,387,429.34.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26.

NYSE:FL traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,642. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $69,007,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $45,742,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $46,778,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,703 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,196,000 after purchasing an additional 466,004 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

