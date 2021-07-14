DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CEO Tony Xu Sells 80,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $14,235,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tony Xu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $11,112,800.00.

DASH stock traded down $7.16 on Wednesday, hitting $169.33. 1,589,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,380. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion and a PE ratio of -22.91.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $2,403,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $22,062,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $7,426,893,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $227,829,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth about $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.33.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

