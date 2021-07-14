$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.15. Dynatrace reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.04.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $9,555,784.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,325,620. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Dynatrace by 57.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Dynatrace by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DT traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.35. The stock had a trading volume of 819,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,732. Dynatrace has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.81.

Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

