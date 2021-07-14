Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $271.01 Million

Analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will announce sales of $271.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for LendingTree’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $268.70 million and the highest is $274.56 million. LendingTree reported sales of $184.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. The company had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TREE shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LendingTree in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in LendingTree by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

Shares of TREE traded down $7.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.95. The company had a trading volume of 196,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -54.90 and a beta of 1.54. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $164.57 and a 52-week high of $372.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.61.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

