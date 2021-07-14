Endor Protocol (EDR) One Day Volume Tops $247,448.00

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $247,448.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.86 or 0.00375239 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002952 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001961 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000247 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00012878 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

