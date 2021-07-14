Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives $2.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company.

LYG has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

LYG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,793,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,765,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 285,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth $546,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 88.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 111,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 52,387 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 850,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 147,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth $3,682,000. Institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

