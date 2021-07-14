Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $916,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the first quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 27.0% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEP opened at $152.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.35. The company has a market cap of $211.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $153.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.69.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

