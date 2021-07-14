BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNPQY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised BNP Paribas to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Erste Group raised BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. HSBC raised BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BNP Paribas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

BNP Paribas stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.39. 96,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,353. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $35.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $14.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BNP Paribas (BNPQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.