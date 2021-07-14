Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

BZLFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bunzl has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of BZLFY traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $36.30. 27,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Bunzl has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

