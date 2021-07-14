Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRNT. TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

VRNT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.94. 579,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.38. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $161,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,700.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,287 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $61,630,000. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,280,000 after acquiring an additional 749,798 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 2,188.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 672,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,633,000 after acquiring an additional 642,766 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,817,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,137,000 after purchasing an additional 488,250 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth $14,205,000.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

