Folder Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $739,744.00 (FOL)

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Folder Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003063 BTC on major exchanges. Folder Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $739,744.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded down 25.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00042318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00115228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00151787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,903.90 or 0.99808423 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.17 or 0.00952987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Folder Protocol Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs . The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com . The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

