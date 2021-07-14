Brokerages Set The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Price Target at $148.25

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.98. 5,550,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,410,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.57.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,274,280 shares of company stock valued at $306,698,582 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 164,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,151,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.