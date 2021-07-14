aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIFE. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Shukla acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $40,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,374.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,502.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $1,552,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 89,908 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 528.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 213,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 23.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $4.45. 82,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,389. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.44. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $8.33.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

