Bithao (BHAO) Price Down 10.6% This Week

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Bithao has a total market cap of $13.48 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bithao has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bithao coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000755 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bithao alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00051861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.72 or 0.00863636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005319 BTC.

Bithao Profile

BHAO is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home . The official message board for Bithao is N/A

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Bithao Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bithao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bithao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BHAOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bithao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bithao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.