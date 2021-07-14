Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00.

Airbnb stock traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.59. 449,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,174,338. The company has a market cap of $86.20 billion and a PE ratio of -9.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,585,718,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after buying an additional 2,843,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 87.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,851,000 after buying an additional 1,285,208 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,849,000. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

