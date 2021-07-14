Brokerages Set Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Price Target at $7.50

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $5.56. 271,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,792. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $87.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.68. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $28.95.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,544.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 411.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598,028 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,693,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,822,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 778,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,258,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 95,980 shares in the last quarter.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

