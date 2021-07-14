Zacks: Brokerages Expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to Announce $0.98 EPS

Brokerages expect that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.04. Woodward reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 104.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.57.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $1,000,144.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $378,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,616 shares of company stock worth $3,359,234 in the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Woodward stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.81. The stock had a trading volume of 118,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,397. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.01. Woodward has a 12 month low of $73.23 and a 12 month high of $130.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

