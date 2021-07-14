Zacks: Brokerages Expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) to post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Knowles’ earnings. Knowles reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,700%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KN shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Knowles news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 36,419 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $768,805.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,999.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,428.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,144 shares of company stock worth $1,073,908. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,610,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 20,240 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Knowles by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,284,000 after acquiring an additional 122,290 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.91. 770,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,374. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89. Knowles has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

