Autonio (NIOX) Price Down 21.4% This Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $6.86 million and approximately $170,961.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Autonio has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0764 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00042083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00115459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00151471 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,850.01 or 1.00061919 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.15 or 0.00959968 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002817 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,820,157 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NIOXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.