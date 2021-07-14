ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $347.26

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $347.26 and last traded at $346.56, with a volume of 1485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $340.16.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $329.68 target price on shares of ASM International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.68.

Get ASM International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.90.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.60. ASM International had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $474.96 million for the quarter.

About ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.