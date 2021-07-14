Kyle Stevenson Sells 10,000 Shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML) Stock

Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML) Director Kyle Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total value of C$29,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,208,300 shares in the company, valued at C$3,540,319.

Millennial Lithium stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 55.38 and a quick ratio of 54.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$337.45 million and a PE ratio of -29.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.92. Millennial Lithium Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.20 and a 52-week high of C$5.25.

Millennial Lithium Company Profile

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium project located in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

