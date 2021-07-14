Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,940 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.9% of BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.56. The company had a trading volume of 45,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,971. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.89. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $118.29 and a 12-month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

