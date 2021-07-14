Brokerages Set Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) PT at $28.63

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.63.

Several research firms recently commented on ACET. HC Wainwright began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $197,756.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $25,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,146 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 928,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 3,698.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth $238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter worth $351,000. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Adicet Bio stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.12. 85,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,179. The firm has a market cap of $258.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71. Adicet Bio has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $21.70.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of ($3.98) million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

