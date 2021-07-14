Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LDSCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

OTCMKTS LDSCY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. 3,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.28.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

