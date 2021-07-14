Brokerages Set Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) PT at $197.50

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of Snap-on stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.95. The company had a trading volume of 228,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,734. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.45. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $136.22 and a 1-year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Snap-on will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,250 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $538,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,921 shares of company stock valued at $14,450,036. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 5.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 60.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Snap-on by 5.4% in the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 35,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Snap-on by 7.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 392,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,591,000 after purchasing an additional 28,816 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $1,057,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.