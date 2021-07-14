-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 21Vianet Group’s earnings. 21Vianet Group posted earnings of ($2.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 21Vianet Group.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%.

VNET has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in 21Vianet Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,422,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,243,000 after purchasing an additional 137,314 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $6,522,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $810,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in 21Vianet Group by 1,058.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,219,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNET stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,247. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. 21Vianet Group has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

