ZKSwap Price Reaches $0.74 on Top Exchanges (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002257 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $146.46 million and $11.61 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00042098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00116012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00151478 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,866.40 or 0.99982485 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.71 or 0.00957371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002803 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

