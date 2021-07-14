Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Topaz Energy stock remained flat at $$13.10 on Wednesday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,188. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $14.04.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

