Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to Post $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Great Southern Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $53.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 25.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $234,890.00. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $94,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,850 shares of company stock worth $558,245 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.55. The stock had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,447. The firm has a market cap of $707.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.97. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.32 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

