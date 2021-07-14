Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Great Southern Bancorp posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $53.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

GSBC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.55. 580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,447. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.35. The company has a market cap of $707.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

In related news, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $234,890.00. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,850 shares of company stock worth $558,245 in the last 90 days. 24.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,690,000 after purchasing an additional 85,059 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

