Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 207,490 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,754,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 207,490 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Chevron were worth $182,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.32. The stock had a trading volume of 188,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,746,962. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $199.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.96.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 45,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $5,036,564.50. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.