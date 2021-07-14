Aeron (ARNX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $180,311.00

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 48.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last week, Aeron has traded 165.6% higher against the US dollar. Aeron has a total market cap of $25,950.39 and approximately $180,311.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00051599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015701 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.24 or 0.00853615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005344 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

