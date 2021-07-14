$48.73 Million in Sales Expected for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will report $48.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.84 million and the lowest is $48.64 million. Model N posted sales of $41.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year sales of $189.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.31 million to $189.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $213.28 million, with estimates ranging from $210.93 million to $216.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In related news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $201,601.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,087,766.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $40,423.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,167.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,964 shares of company stock worth $1,133,408. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Model N by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Model N by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MODN stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.29. The company had a trading volume of 148,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,252. Model N has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.88.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

