Analysts Set Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Target Price at GBX 747.14

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 760 ($9.93).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAND. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, insider Mark Allan bought 20,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, for a total transaction of £148,531.32 ($194,057.12).

Shares of LON LAND traded down GBX 12.40 ($0.16) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 675.20 ($8.82). 1,721,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,029. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 705.47. The firm has a market cap of £5.03 billion and a PE ratio of -3.60. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.10%.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

