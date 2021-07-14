Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) Director Sells C$22,420.95 in Stock

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) Director Francis J.C. Newbould sold 1,500 shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.95, for a total transaction of C$22,420.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$500,734.55.

Francis J.C. Newbould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Francis J.C. Newbould sold 700 shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.02, for a total transaction of C$10,514.98.

On Friday, July 9th, Francis J.C. Newbould sold 600 shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.07, for a total value of C$9,042.00.

FC traded up C$0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.52. 64,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,069. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$479.43 million and a P/E ratio of 16.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.80. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. has a 12-month low of C$11.03 and a 12-month high of C$15.60.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.48 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.9900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

