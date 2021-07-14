Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,722. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 1.87. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $72.83 and a 52 week high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $41,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $545,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,123.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,046 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,717,000 after buying an additional 43,404 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,123,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.