Oxygen (OXY) One Day Volume Tops $266,574.00

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 14th. Oxygen has a total market cap of $81.31 million and approximately $266,574.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxygen has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00004224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00011614 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 153.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000519 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,501,706 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

