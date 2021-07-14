Insider Buying: The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Portfolio Manager Purchases 1,970 Shares of Stock

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Portfolio Manager Ryan M. Paylor acquired 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $12,095.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $6.37. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,855. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.29. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $7.02.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1553 per share. This is an increase from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.
Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.