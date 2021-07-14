Insider Buying: The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Portfolio Manager Purchases 1,970 Shares of Stock

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Portfolio Manager Ryan M. Paylor acquired 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $12,095.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $6.37. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,855. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.29. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $7.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1553 per share. This is an increase from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBA. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,430,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 1,003.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

