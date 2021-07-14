Running Oak Capital LLC Sells 4,266 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Running Oak Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,502 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the period. First Republic Bank makes up about 1.9% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.73. 12,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,853. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $100.38 and a twelve month high of $199.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.94.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.