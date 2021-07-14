$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.32. Halozyme Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HALO shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.49. 28,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,402. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.47. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $2,151,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,259,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,896 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 391.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 556,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,210,000 after acquiring an additional 443,429 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 487,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after acquiring an additional 57,071 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

