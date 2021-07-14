$56.10 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will announce sales of $56.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.50 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $54.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $230.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $226.20 million to $238.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $240.63 million, with estimates ranging from $230.90 million to $249.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $56.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.53 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.63. 108,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,860. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.99%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

