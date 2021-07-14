$233.03 Million in Sales Expected for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to post sales of $233.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $231.60 million and the highest is $235.04 million. GoPro posted sales of $134.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GoPro.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -95.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GoPro has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $13.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04.

In related news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 9,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $87,164.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,078.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $2,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,771,493.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 493,361 shares of company stock worth $5,477,918 over the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GoPro by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,953,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,219,000 after buying an additional 385,940 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GoPro by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,815,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,415,000 after buying an additional 2,409,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GoPro by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,854,000 after buying an additional 125,803 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoPro (GPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.