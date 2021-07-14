Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) to “Buy”

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BBDC. Bank of America raised Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Friday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Barings BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

NYSE BBDC traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.64. 157,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,869. The firm has a market cap of $510.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $10.87.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,240. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 450,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 67,356 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 216,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 126,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 66,850 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,207,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

